Google teases dedicated Play Store audiobook section

It appears Google is preparing to add an audiobooks section to the Play Store.
Over the weekend, a banner appeared on the U.S. Play Store advertising the addition of audiobooks to Google’s digital media marketplace.
“Audiobooks now on Google Play,” said the banner, which was first spotted by 9to5Google.
The same banner also promised customers a 50 percent discount on their first purchase.
When 9to5Google first published its piece on the banner, clicking on it would lead to a 404 page, which is still the case. In the meantime, Google has yet to make an official announcement.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to find out if it plans to sell audiobooks on the Canadian Play Store. The article will be updated with a response.
That said, if Google does plan to offer audiobooks in Canada, it is about to enter a marketplace that just recently got quite crowded.
In September, Toronto-based Kobo launched a new iOS and Android-based audiobook marketplace. Less than a week later, Amazon launched Audible.ca.
Both services allow consumers to buy audiobooks a la cart, as well as pay a monthly subscription fee to get unlimited access to each platform’s respective catalogue.
Source: 9to5Google
