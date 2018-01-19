Spotify’s new Spotlight feature adds text, video and photos to audio content

Spotify has announced the launch of Spotlight, a new storytelling visual format that adds text, video and photos to some of the podcasts, audiobooks and news that populate the company’s popular streaming platform.
Launching exclusively in the U.S. to start, with help from organizations like Buzzfeed News, Gimlet Media, Genius and Refinery29, Spotify says Spotlight-enhanced series will cover a wide gamut of content categories, including sports, politics, culture and, of course, music.
Moreover, additional series will launch throughout the month of February.
“We are excited to launch Spotlight, a new format that merges great storytelling, news, information and opinion with visual elements all delivered in playlist form across a number of content categories,” said Spotify’s Courtney William Holt in a January 18th press release. “Playlists play an important role in the daily lives of our users bringing them closer to the creators they love.”
No word yet on when Spotify plans to launch Spotlight in Canada, with the company stating the feature will make its way to additional markets in the “near future.”
Source: Spotify
Comments