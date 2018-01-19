News
Apple offers major discount on GoPro Hero 5 Handler bundle

Jan 19, 2018

10:22 AM EST

Go Pro 5 Casey bundle

Apple is currently offering a very compelling deal on the GoPro Hero 5 action camera.

The company is selling the Hero 5 Handler bundle, in-store and online, for $349.95 CAD.

In contrast, most Canadian retailers are selling the GoPro Hero 5, by itself, for $400 CAD. The Handler bundle includes Go Pro’s Handler grip and Casey case, as well as a 32GB Lexar microSD card and card reader.

To put the value of this bundle in perspective, on GoPro’s website the Handler is listed at $29.99 USD, while the Casey is priced at $49.99 USD. Meanwhile, a 32GB microSD card and card reader can be found for about $50 CAD total on Amazon. All told, that’s about $150 CAD worth of accessories.

In short, if you have any interest at all in a GoPro, this is a great deal.

Source: Apple Via: Red Flag Deals

 

