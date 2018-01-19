Best Buy Canada offers $100 off Nanoleaf smart LED panel 15-pack

Each week, Best Buy puts out a new flyer advertising its current deals.
This week — January 19th to 25th — the major electronics shop is focusing on super high-end TV offers ahead of the Superbowl, but also has a number of worthwhile deals on games, headphones, wearables, 2-in-1s and Nanoleaf smart lights.
Check out a cherry-picked list of interesting deals below.
- $50 Gift Card with $0 down Samsung Galaxy S7 on select plans through Rogers
- $30 off Yoga Tab 3 — $199.99
- $150 off 32-inch WQHD IPS 5ms Eyecare Monitor — $299.99
- $130 off Google Pixelbook 8GB/128GB — $1299.98
- $30 off Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One) — $49.99
- $30 off NBA 2K18 (Xbox One) — $49.99
- $20 off Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One) — $19.99
- $20 off Gears of War 4 (Xbox One) — $29.99
- $50 off Skullcandy Crusher Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $149.95
- $120 off Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones — $189.99
- $50 off Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones — $79.99
- $30 off Skullcandy Method In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $59.99
- $100 off Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smart LED Panels 15-pack — $199.99
- $50 off Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch — $299.99
- $560 off 65-inch 4K HDR LED LG Super UHD TV — $2299.99
- $1000 off 75-inch 4K HDR Sony UHD TV — $3499.99
The full flyer is available online via Red Flag Deals.
