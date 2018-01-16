News
Grand Prix Driver and the second half of season one of The Tick are coming to Amazon Prime Video

Jan 16, 2018

8:01 AM EST

The Tick

Grand Prix Driver and the second part of season one of The Tick are both coming to Amazon Prime Video in February.

Grand Prix Driver will premiere on February 9th. The documentary, which was once known as the untitled McLaren racing series, is narrated by Michael Douglas. The docuseries gives viewers unprecedented access to the drivers, engineers and leaders of the McLaren Formula 1 race team.

Grand Prix Driver also looks into rookie driver Stoffel Vandoorne and his first two months with McLaren Honda. Additionally, Grand Prix Driver is produced by Manish Pandey, Chris Connell and Anwar Nuseibeh.

The second part of season one of The Tick will premiere on February 23rd. In the second part of the season, something evil is about to happen and Tick and Arthur need to gather other heroes to fight against it.

The show focuses on Arthur, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers, who solves a conspiracy about a long thought dead super villain. The show stars Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Scot Speiser, Yara Martinez and Brendan Hines.

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial, but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.

  • Syaz

    Awesome!! I’m looking forward to The Tick! The first six episodes were great.