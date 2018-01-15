News
PREVIOUS|

Aquatic legendary Kyogre has been added to Pokémon Go

Jan 15, 2018

1:54 PM EST

2 comments

kyogre

Niantic has added legendary Water-type Pokémon Kyogre to raid battles in Pokémon Go, marking another step in the developer’s ongoing efforts to integrate Pokémon from the Hoenn region to the game. The Pocket Monster will be available to battle and catch until February 14th at 4pm EST, 1pm PT.

Kyogre’s counterpart, Groudon, came to Pokémon Go in December. The Hoenn legendary headlined the first wave of third-generation critters added to the augmented-reality app. Niantic has confirmed that both legendaries are available worldwide and are not part of the premium ‘EX’ Raids.

This addition comes in anticipation of the new monthly Pokémon Go Community Days, the first of which will be taking place on January 20th and offer trainers such enticing bonus as double XP gain and access to the exclusive Surfing Pikachu variant Pokémon.

Groudon and Kyogre were introduced in 2003 as the mascots for the GameBoy Advance titles Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire. The two are fan favourites, though an official poll by Niantic seems to show that Kyogre is significantly more popular.

Source: Niantic

Related Articles

News

Dec 6, 2017

7:03 AM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 96: Will Harry Potter AR be another fad like Pokémon Go?

News

Oct 19, 2017

12:21 PM EST

Pokémon Go update adds Ruby and Sapphire generation Pocket Monsters

News

Jan 10, 2018

11:46 AM EST

Pokémon Go soon won’t run on iPhones that don’t support iOS 11

News

Dec 6, 2017

5:34 PM EST

Pokémon Go to add over 50 new third-gen Pokémon, dynamic weather system

Comments

  • MediaFan

    Great addition! Thanks for sharing!

  • Jason

    You guys need to find a new source for PoGo news, everything you have posted for the last few weeks has been about 7 days late, if you need a recommendation I would suggest reddit dot com/r/pokemongo