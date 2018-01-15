Canadian internet registration not-for-profit offering up to $1 million in grant funding

The not-for-profit in charge of maintaining the ‘.Ca’ domain has announced $1 million CAD in community funding.
The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has announced its annual Community Investment Program, a grant program designed to fund “Canadian organizations doing good things for through the internet.”
“CIRA’s Community Investment Program is one of the key ways we give back to the internet community,” said David Fowler, the CIRA’s vice president of marketing and communications, in a January 15th, 2018 media release. “Through this program, we’ve worked with amazing, often grassroots organizations across Canada who are getting more people online, supporting Canadians with digital literacy once they get online and ensuring Canadians can access the benefits of the internet in a safe and secure manner.”
Past funding recipients have included Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, the University of Toronto’s IXMaps tool, as well as Options Consommateurs.
“Whether it’s protecting privacy and personal information, understanding the risks associated with some internet technology, or providing the digital literacy Canadians need to navigate the web securely, we are proud to partner with organizations through our Community Investment Program to ensure Canadians enjoy the best parts of the internet while also mitigating risks,” said Jacques Latour, the CIRA’s CTO and security expert, in the same release.
According to the CIRA, the organization’s investment program has funded 102 projects with approximately $1.2 million.
Source: CIRA
