McDonalds offering Big Mac, Egg McMuffin, coffee for $1 on mobile orders

McDonalds Canada is offering a limited-time promotion to get a Big Mac, Egg McMuffin or McCafé coffee for only $1 when ordering through the mobile app.
The My McD’s app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
The deal can be found in the ‘My Offers’ section in the app, with the discount being applied after selecting ‘Add to Mobile Order.’
The offer is available until January 21st and is limited to one order per customer. It’s worth noting that the app offers a number of other time-sensitive savings, although those can’t be combined with this one-dollar deal.
Via: RedFlagDeals
