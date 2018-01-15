News
McDonalds offering Big Mac, Egg McMuffin, coffee for $1 on mobile orders

Jan 15, 2018

7:04 PM EST

6 comments

McDonalds phone app

McDonalds Canada is offering a limited-time promotion to get a Big Mac, Egg McMuffin or McCafé coffee for only $1 when ordering through the mobile app.

The My McD’s app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

My McD's app offer

The deal can be found in the ‘My Offers’ section in the app, with the discount being applied after selecting ‘Add to Mobile Order.’

The offer is available until January 21st and is limited to one order per customer. It’s worth noting that the app offers a number of other time-sensitive savings, although those can’t be combined with this one-dollar deal.

Via: RedFlagDeals

Comments

  • Dimitri

    You don’t say!. That was offered since the start of January MS. Anyone with that app would have seen that. You also get a email as well about it.

    • It’s Me

      These appear to be MobileSyrup’s new ads. Anything tagged as “Resources” or “Deals” seem to be paid ads.

      Might show more integrity to tagged them as Promoted or Sponsored.

  • Jason

    An interesting offer but the mobile app is absolutely terrible, they want access to way too much and you need to make an account for additional tracking, I’ll pass thanks

  • john smith

    $$$$ – is the proper headline

  • rgl168

    The author forgot to mention that for each account, you can only use the offer once per week (you can login/out with multiple accounts, but you’ll need to associate your credit card info with each account).

    And the mobile order process isn’t exactly a great experience either. It is faster to order in store or drive thru vs. using mobile order.

  • Miguel Pelletier

    I tried adding my MasterCard and it never accepted my card.. my credit card works anywheres else so it’s a gimmick to get me in McDonald’s and then bam it doesn’t work so of course they know I will just order something else and pay regular price.. gimmick