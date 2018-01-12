I like the PlayStation 4, I really do, but when it comes to multiplatform video games though, I almost always lean towards the Xbox One, mostly because I prefer the system’s offset joysticks.
Third-party accessory manufacturer Hori has released a new PS4 controller that looks like it aims to appeal directly to Xbox fans. The Onyx Wireless Controller from Hori features the Xbox One’s asymmetrical analog sticks, a familiar layout for anyone who is a longtime Xbox user like myself. The PlayStation 4’s parallel joysticks have never felt natural to me no matter how often I use the console.
The controller doesn’t include a standard DualShock 4 light bar, headphone jack or even a built-in speaker, so if these are important features to you, Hori’s latest option definitely isn’t the controller you’re waiting for. The ‘PlayStation Button’ in the middle of the controller also looks like it’s a little wonky.
It’s unclear when the Onyx Wireless Controller will launch in Canada, but the U.K. launch date is set for January 15th.
Source: PlayStation
