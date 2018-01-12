News
This Hori Onyx PlayStation 4 controller is designed for Xbox One players

Jan 12, 2018

4:47 PM EST

3 comments

Onyx Wireless PS4 controller

I like the PlayStation 4, I really do, but when it comes to multiplatform video games though, I almost always lean towards the Xbox One, mostly because I prefer the system’s offset joysticks.

Third-party accessory manufacturer Hori has released a new PS4 controller that looks like it aims to appeal directly to Xbox fans. The Onyx Wireless Controller from Hori features the Xbox One’s asymmetrical analog sticks, a familiar layout for anyone who is a longtime Xbox user like myself. The PlayStation 4’s parallel joysticks have never felt natural to me no matter how often I use the console.

The controller doesn’t include a standard DualShock 4 light bar, headphone jack or even a built-in speaker, so if these are important features to you, Hori’s latest option definitely isn’t the controller you’re waiting for. The ‘PlayStation Button’ in the middle of the controller also looks like it’s a little wonky.

It’s unclear when the Onyx Wireless Controller will launch in Canada, but the U.K. launch date is set for January 15th.

Source: PlayStation 

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    Blasphemy!

  • Victor Creed

    “The PlayStation 4’s parallel joysticks have never felt natural to me no matter how often I use the console.”

    Funny, I’m the complete opposite. Can’t stand the offset joysticks

  • MoYeung

    Europe only?