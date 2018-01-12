News
Is this LG’s next flagship?

Jan 12, 2018

4:41 PM EST

6 comments

A leaked render of the upcoming LG G7

While it might not be called the G7 when all is said and done, a supposed render of LG’s newest flagship (which we’ll call the G7 for the time being) has leaked online

According to Tiger Mobiles, the website that leaked the render, the device will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM.

If the website’s information is accurate, it won’t be the first G-series smartphone to use a year old Qualcomm flagship chip. Last year, the G6 shipped with the 821, even though the 835 was already available at the time.

Based on the render, it also appears the phone will feature two front-facing cameras.

We’re likely to learn more about the G7 in the weeks to come ahead of Mobile World Congress.

Source: Tiger Mobiles Via: DroidLife

Comments

  • will

    And they still wonder why they don’t sell.. yesteryear’s soc and current flagship pricing…not a good combination.

    • Rev0lver

      It’ll be heavily discontinued at the carriers within a couple of months. Might be worth it then.

    • will

      If you like to buy on contract….

    • Rev0lver

      Yes. That is the way 90% of the population gets their phones…

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Activate a Koodo tab, take the activation credits, cancel the next day.

    • skrug

      Because Samsung is hoarding the first batches of the chipset like last year with the sd835. If they wanted the latest chipset they would had/have to delay the launch by a 2-3 months.