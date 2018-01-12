While it might not be called the G7 when all is said and done, a supposed render of LG’s newest flagship (which we’ll call the G7 for the time being) has leaked online
According to Tiger Mobiles, the website that leaked the render, the device will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM.
If the website’s information is accurate, it won’t be the first G-series smartphone to use a year old Qualcomm flagship chip. Last year, the G6 shipped with the 821, even though the 835 was already available at the time.
Based on the render, it also appears the phone will feature two front-facing cameras.
We’re likely to learn more about the G7 in the weeks to come ahead of Mobile World Congress.
Source: Tiger Mobiles Via: DroidLife
