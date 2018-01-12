News
PREVIOUS

Notification dots might be making their way to Chrome OS

Jan 12, 2018

6:05 PM EST

0 comments

notification dots

A new line of data within the Chrome code commit was discovered by Chrome Story which possibly indicates that the Chrome operating system (OS) –found on Chromebooks — may also be getting notification dots, though it’s not confirmed yet.

The line of dialogue reads: “ShelfView::OnShelfItemChanged handles update the icons indicator.” Further lines of dialogues include, “Add a notification for the app,” “Pin the app after the notification posts” and “Draws an indicator in the top right corner of the image to represent an active notification.”

Notification dots arrived with Android Oreo last year. The dots appear right near the top right of individuals apps, whenever the user has a notification. Dots appear on any app that can get a notification, like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and any others imaginable.

Source: ChromeStory Via: Android Central 

Image Credit: ChromeStory

Related Articles

News

Dec 22, 2017

2:22 PM EST

There might be a Snapdragon 845-powered Chromebook in the works

News

Aug 22, 2017

9:32 AM EST

Google to reportedly launch new Chromebook and Home speaker alongside Pixel 2 phones

News

Dec 29, 2017

10:27 AM EST

Google is testing a Chrome OS feature that will allow Android apps to run in the background

News

Jan 10, 2018

1:17 PM EST

10 new Chromebooks gain access to Android apps

Comments