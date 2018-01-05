News
PREVIOUS|

HTC teases new Vive VR headset

Jan 5, 2018

6:24 PM EST

1 comments

Guy wearing the HTC Vive VR

After almost two years, it appears HTC is preparing to announce a new version of its high-end Vive virtual reality headset.

On Friday afternoon, the official HTC Vive Twitter account tweeted out a title card with the words “New Year’s Resolution.” The text itself as well as the way in which it’s stylized, with the word ‘Resolution’ sharper than the preceding ‘New Year’s’, suggests the company’s new headset will feature higher resolution displays. The date on the card, January 8th, 2018, aligns with the start of CES in Las Vegas, Nevada next week.

HTC first announced the Vive, which it co-developed with Half-Life studio Valve, at Mobile World Congress in 2015. The company released a consumer-ready version of the Vive on April 5th, 2016.

Stay glued to MobileSyrup for all the latest announcements from CES.

Source: HTC Vive

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2017

9:23 AM EST

HTC starts rolling out Android Oreo to unlocked U11 Life smartphones

News

Dec 29, 2017

8:04 AM EST

HTC and Motorola say they don’t slow older phones like Apple does

News

Jan 3, 2018

10:53 AM EST

Could this be our first look at the HTC U12?

News

Jun 5, 2017

2:11 PM EST

Apple macOS to be optimized for VR Software, will integrate with Valve, Unity and Unreal Engines

Comments

  • Jason

    When I first saw this I was a bit upset since I bought a Vive on Black Friday but then I remembered that this will probably cost $1200 and now I don’t feel bad