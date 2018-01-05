News
Google Assistant is now available on more than 400 million devices, says Google

Jan 5, 2018

4:24 PM EST

2 comments

Google Home Mini

In 2017 Google unveiled two new Google Home speakers, the Max and the Mini — though only one has made its way to Canada so far — as well as upgraded and expanded the availability of its Google Assistant.

Google Assistant is now available on more than 400 million devices, which includes Google Home speakers, Android smartphones/tablets, iPhones, headphones, watches and more.

Meanwhile, the Assistant is also available in more than a dozen countries and in eight languages around the globe. Google Assistant can also voice control more than 1,500 compatible smart home devices form over 225 brands. Google has also added new features to its line of Google Home products, such as handsfree calling, voice matching — meaning more than one user can use the Home — and Broadcast, which allows users can broadcast their voice to other Google Homes connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

As for sales, Google says, “…we sold more than one Google Home device every second since Google Home Mini started shipping in October.” The company also claims that Google Home usage has increased by a multiple of nine this holiday season compared to 2016, though this is to be expected since the first Google Home was released last November only in the U.S.

Lastly, Google promises to more Google Assistant-related updates next week at the Consumer Electronics Store (CES).

Comments

  • Smanny

    Google Assistant first arrived on the original Pixel smartphones at the end of 2016. Which is really a continuation of Google Now. But I can see the jump, because it is not only on Google Home and mini’s, but even Sonos and other standalone speakers have Google Assistant support as well. LG and Samsung are also creating kitchen appliances with Google Assistant as well. So you can talk to your stove and operate it using your voice. Which is pretty cool. But what really kicked it off was the pricing of the little Google Home mini’s at the sale price of $35-$39 Canadian dollars. You can’t go wrong at those sale prices. It’s a stocking stuffer and a good inexpensive present for someone.

    Btw it works out to almost 8.5 million Google Home and Home mini’s sold since October. 97 days times 86,400 = 8.4xx million.

    • thereasoner

      We like ours and use it all the time.