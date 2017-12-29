News
HTC and Motorola say they don’t slow older phones like Apple does

Dec 29, 2017

8:04 AM EST

3 comments

Apple

Last week, Apple faced controversy when it was revealed that the company slows down older models of its iPhone. Apple later confirmed that the reduction of speed in older phones, citing an effort to conserve device battery health.

In response, rival phone manufacturers are saying that they don’t slow down their own devices like Apple does. An HTC spokesperson told The Verge that the practice “is not something we do” and a Motorola spokesperson told the site that “we do not throttle CPU performance based on older batteries.”

Meanwhile, a Sony representative told The Verge a statement would not be ready until after the holidays, while representatives from Samsung said the company is looking into the matter.

Going forward, Apple has confirmed that it will be offering replacement batteries at reduced costs, apologizing for confusing any customers.

Via: The Verge 

Comments

  • Do Do

    But they also glue the back covers to the phone in order to persuade you to buy a new phone every 2 years.

    Ever walk into a store of *any* phone company and when you complain about battery life they’ve said. “Oh no problem, just replace the battery” No? you know why because that’s exactly what they don’t want you to do. Especially Apple and Samsung.

    • Francois Nguyen

      Haha. That’s why I make sure that every cellphone I buy has a removable battery, regardless of OS nor price.

    • Do Do

      Sadly not always possible. I think the last nice phone with a replaceable battery was the LG v20. A nice phone but for now I can only have a Note. I’m seriously tempted to buy a V20 and hang on to it just in case I change jobs.