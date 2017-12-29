HTC and Motorola say they don’t slow older phones like Apple does

Last week, Apple faced controversy when it was revealed that the company slows down older models of its iPhone. Apple later confirmed that the reduction of speed in older phones, citing an effort to conserve device battery health.
So it's true Apple intentionally slow down old iPhones. Proof: My iPhone 6 was bought 3years ago and recently got really slow. APP 'CPU DasherX' shows iPhone CPU is under clocked running at 600MHz. After a iPhone battery replacement. CPU speed resumed to factory setting 1400MHz. pic.twitter.com/pML3y0Jkp2
— Sam_Si (@sam_siruomu) December 20, 2017
In response, rival phone manufacturers are saying that they don’t slow down their own devices like Apple does. An HTC spokesperson told The Verge that the practice “is not something we do” and a Motorola spokesperson told the site that “we do not throttle CPU performance based on older batteries.”
Meanwhile, a Sony representative told The Verge a statement would not be ready until after the holidays, while representatives from Samsung said the company is looking into the matter.
Going forward, Apple has confirmed that it will be offering replacement batteries at reduced costs, apologizing for confusing any customers.
Via: The Verge
