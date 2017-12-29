News
Some Note 8s are becoming unresponsive after discharging their batteries completely

Dec 29, 2017

7:00 AM EST

14 comments

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

A new battery-related problem appears to be affecting Samsung Note 8 smartphones.

Over on the Samsung Community Forums, Note 8 users have started reporting that they’re unable to charge their phone after completely discharging its battery to 0 percent. In every reported case, the Note 8 becomes unresponsive and refuses to accept a charge, even after users attempt to boot it in safe mode and try different cables.

There’s even a video of one user trying to revive their phone without success.

While Samsung has yet to issue an official response, the company appears to be doing what it can to take care of affected customers. In one thread, a moderator with the handle ‘SamsungMel’ can be seen telling affected users to return their phone for warranty replacement.

“This particular problem with the Note 8 not turning on is definitely something we want to get addressed immediately,” they write.

We’ve reached out to Samsung for comment. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

Source: Samsung Via: Android Authority

Comments

  • Do Do

    It’s entirely pathetic how many mistakes these multi billion dollar companies make with these overpriced devices. Let me guess, they’re now going to force a shutdown at 5% or 10% to prevent this thereby reducing an already small battery (for this phone) to 2900mah

    I actually drained mine 0 intentionally in the first couple of days as I do with all my rechargeable devices when I first buy them as I know sometimes problems reveal themselves at 0 point. However, no problem with mine. I also bought a battery case and rarely drop below 50% now.

    • Jon Duke

      So you are automatically pointing finger and blaming the company when a very little amount of cases have been reported out of the millions of phone sold and EVEN YOU tested it without issue? Genius.

    • Do Do

      Try to follow dumbdumb, I expressed an opinion, I don’t care if it was one, but I did check and it’s more than one. Unlike most dumbdumbs I’m not a fanboy or hater so I was honest. What’s truly genius is fools that think it’s ok to be insulting because you don’t like what someone else says. We’re not all here to express an opinion you may agree with.

  • Smanny

    Of course this has to be addressed and fixed. But what numb nut drains their battery to 0%. It doesn’t matter what smartphone, tablet, laptop, or device you have. Draining any battery to 0% is a sure way to kill any lithium batteries. It’s in all battery maintenance manuals. Plus if you leave a battery at 0% for a long time before charging it. It will kill the initial battery capacity of ANY lithium ion battery. Even Tesla cars won’t let your battery get anywhere close to 0%.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Funny…Apple has a scandal and it’s pitchforks. Samsung has an issue, you give them an easy pass. Double standard there?

  • Sighmonsez

    Maybe we can get some numbers. How many cases have been reported? I know we’re all sensitive about battery issues right now but we should get some perspective.

    • Jon Duke

      One

    • Do Do

      Wrong, don’t be lazy. Try google, try Samsung’s support forum AND even if it is one, this isn’t a problem that’s inherent with all the phones or there’d be similar complaints from other consumers of other brands.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Put it in the freezer for an hour and then try. I had an lg g4 that one time it drained and was unresponsive. Never happened again but the freezer trick worked.

  • Fshumayrqan

    Thank goodness i chose Iphone x over the note 8.

    • Jon Duke

      Right, so they can slow it down in 6 months,

    • Fshumayrqan

      Well, i change my battery then, or sale it and but a new iphone again.

    • AMB_07

      Stop it you’re gonna give Tim Cook an orgasm.

  • smallmj

    My daughter has a cheap Asus tablet that does this. The solution is to charge it over night using a computer usb port. Apparently the lower current available from a PC usb port makes a difference. I don’t know why, but I do know that it does the trick. Maybe the same is true on a Note 8