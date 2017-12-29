Some Note 8s are becoming unresponsive after discharging their batteries completely

A new battery-related problem appears to be affecting Samsung Note 8 smartphones.
Over on the Samsung Community Forums, Note 8 users have started reporting that they’re unable to charge their phone after completely discharging its battery to 0 percent. In every reported case, the Note 8 becomes unresponsive and refuses to accept a charge, even after users attempt to boot it in safe mode and try different cables.
There’s even a video of one user trying to revive their phone without success.
While Samsung has yet to issue an official response, the company appears to be doing what it can to take care of affected customers. In one thread, a moderator with the handle ‘SamsungMel’ can be seen telling affected users to return their phone for warranty replacement.
“This particular problem with the Note 8 not turning on is definitely something we want to get addressed immediately,” they write.
We’ve reached out to Samsung for comment. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.
Source: Samsung Via: Android Authority
