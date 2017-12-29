Google is testing a Chrome OS feature that will allow Android apps to run in the background

Google is about to make a major change to how Android apps function on Chrome OS.
The company is currently beta testing a feature with Chrome OS 64 called Parallel Tasks that allows Chromebooks to run multiple Android apps simultaneously.
Previously, with a couple of exceptions, Android apps running on Chrome OS would temporarily pause when users switched out of them. Clearly, that situation is less than ideal for users that depend on Android apps for their productivity.
In another boon for heavy multitaskers, the same beta release also includes improved support for tablet split view.
Chrome OS 64 is currently in Google’s beta channel, which is to say we’ll likely see Parallel Tasks make its way to a stable release sometime soon. Google, however, hasn’t provided a definitive release date.
Source: ChromeUnboxed Via: 9to5Google
Comments