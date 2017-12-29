The Echo Dot was one of Amazon Canada’s best selling devices this holiday season and helped the online retail giant experience ‘record-breaking’ revenues.
The smart home Alexa-enabled speaker is cost effective at $49.99 CAD, but some say the speaker quality is not up to par with its competitors in the space. Thankfully, the massive online retailer has partnered with Bose, one of the best audio device manufacturers in the industry, for an Echo bundle offer.
What seems to be a ‘Deal of the Day,’ Amazon Canada is offering up the Echo Dot (2nd Gen) in white or black with a Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker. In addition to connecting to Alexa, the Bose speaker is also compatible with Google Assistant and can last up to 12 hours of before needing a recharge.
The bundle is priced at $249 and includes a free Echo Dot.
Source: Amazon Canada
