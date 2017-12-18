Rumoured Huawei P11 is expected to feature ‘Point Cloud Depth Camera’

Huawei is set to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Huawei P11, at this years Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to leaker Roland Quandt.
This device will feature Huawei’s Kirin 970 chipset and, just like the P10, will be available in Canada. The rumour mill also speaks to the phone having an Apple iPhone X-styled notch and technology that rival’s Apple’s Face ID.
According to a writer from NotebookItalia, who reached out to XDA Developers, the Huawei P11 will feature Huawei’s “Point Cloud Depth Camera” — the company’s 3D camera technology.
The Point Cloud Depth Camera, unveiled at the Honor 7X and Honor View 10 global launch event, utilizes multiple sensors, including: a structured light near-infrared projector, an IR camera and an RGB camera and a near-infrared illuminator. Currently this camera connects to a Huawei smartphone via USB C, however, it’s expected that the P11 will feature this technology integrated directly into the device.
Huawei claims its facial recognition technology is more accurate and secure than Apple’s, that its suitable for payment authentication, unlocks the device within 400ms and its facial reconstruction works with less than one millimetre of accuracy.
Source: NotebookItalia, Via: XDA Developers
