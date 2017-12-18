News
PREVIOUS|

Rumoured Huawei P11 is expected to feature ‘Point Cloud Depth Camera’

Dec 18, 2017

9:06 PM EST

6 comments

Huawei P10

Huawei is set to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Huawei P11, at this years Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to leaker Roland Quandt.

This device will feature Huawei’s Kirin 970 chipset and, just like the P10, will be available in Canada. The rumour mill also speaks to the phone having an Apple iPhone X-styled notch and technology that rival’s Apple’s Face ID.

According to a writer from NotebookItalia, who reached out to XDA Developers, the Huawei P11 will feature Huawei’s “Point Cloud Depth Camera”  — the company’s 3D camera technology.

The Point Cloud Depth Camera, unveiled at the Honor 7X and Honor View 10 global launch event, utilizes multiple sensors, including: a structured light near-infrared projector, an IR camera and an RGB camera and a near-infrared illuminator. Currently this camera connects to a Huawei smartphone via USB C, however, it’s expected that the P11 will feature this technology integrated directly into the device.

Huawei claims its facial recognition technology is more accurate and secure than Apple’s, that its suitable for payment authentication, unlocks the device within 400ms and its facial reconstruction works with less than one millimetre of accuracy.

Source: NotebookItalia, Via: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Nov 17, 2017

5:01 PM EST

Huawei and Telus see speeds above 1Gbps in small-cell Vancouver deployment

News

Nov 9, 2017

1:52 PM EST

Bell partners with Huawei and Ontario-based BeWhere for LTE-M partnership at an Ontario winery

News

Dec 4, 2017

8:01 AM EST

Huawei extends 5G research partnership with Carleton University

Comments

  • thereasoner

    I thought that Apples minions were saying that everyone else was “atleast 2 years behind” with improved face ID tech? This is going to be absolute hilarious if Huawei does it better just a few months later…which shouldn’t be too hard considering all the usability, security and privacy concerns Apple’s Face ID has been exposed to since it’s release.

    • h2oflyer

      Huawei’s got the product, if they can establish aggressive marking in North America they will push their way into 2nd spot.

    • thereasoner

      They already have pushed Apple out of second place for the quarter just before Apple released in new phones. It’s just a matter of time before Apple drops to 3rd and beyond permanently.

    • LeMuffin

      If privacy is really your concern, you won’t be using Huawei’s either. Just saying.

    • h2oflyer

      What privacy concern…. I thought that was a US Trump anti Chinese issue.

    • LeMuffin

      Without going into the whole Chinese espionnage aspect, what I meant is I’d say that Huawei’s capability to keep your facial features private is probably equivalent to Apple’s.