Here are the winners of MobileSyrup’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards

In October, we opened up voting for the inaugural MobileSyrup Readers' Choice Awards.
The goal of the 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards was to recognize the best in Canadian mobile across a variety of categories, such Best Canadian Carrier, Best Customer Service, Best Rate Plan, Best Smartphone and Best App.
After thousands of votes, we are proud to announce the winners in each category. However, before let's grace you with some stats:
- 18% of the votes came from Ontario
- 63% of votes came from a mobile device
- 44% of votes were from an Android smartphone
- Best Flagship was the most popular category
- Best Canadian carrier was the most shared category
Based on your votes, here are the winners:
Best Canadian Carrier (National): Telus
Best Canadian Carrier (Ontario): Freedom Mobile
Best Canadian Carrier (Quebec): Videotron
Best Canadian Carrier (British Columbia): TELUS
Best Canadian Carrier (Alberta): TELUS
Best Canadian Carrier (Nova Scotia): Eastlink
Best Canadian Carrier (New Brunswick): Koodo Mobile
Best Canadian Carrier (Saskatchewan): SaskTel
Best Canadian Carrier (Newfoundland & Labrador): Virgin Mobile
Best Canadian Carrier (PEI): TELUS
Best Canadian Carrier (Manitoba): Bell MTS
Best Canadian Carrier (Yukon): Ice Wireless
Best Canadian Carrier (NWT): Bell
Best Canadian Carrier (Customer Service): Rogers
Best Canadian Carrier (Rate Plans): Freedom Mobile
Best Canadian-developed Mobile Game, App and Automotive Tech
Best Automotive Tech: Android Auto
Best Canadian-developed App: Carrot Rewards
Best Canadian-developed Mobile Game: OK Golf
Best Wearable and Best Budget Smartphone
Best Wearable: Apple Watch Series 3
Best Budget Smartphone: Motorola Moto G5
Best Flagship Smartphone: OnePlus 5T
Thanks to all who voted! Let us know what you think of the results in the comments.
