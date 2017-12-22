News
Here are the winners of MobileSyrup’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards

Dec 22, 2017

10:31 AM EST

15 comments

mobilesyrup

In October, we opened up voting for the inaugural MobileSyrup Readers' Choice Awards.

The goal of the 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards was to recognize the best in Canadian mobile across a variety of categories, such Best Canadian Carrier, Best Customer Service, Best Rate Plan, Best Smartphone and Best App.

After thousands of votes, we are proud to announce the winners in each category. However, before let's grace you with some stats:

  • 18% of the votes came from Ontario
  • 63% of votes came from a mobile device
  • 44% of votes were from an Android smartphone
  • Best Flagship was the most popular category
  • Best Canadian carrier was the most shared category

Based on your votes, here are the winners:

Best Canadian Carrier (National): Telus

  • Best Canadian Carrier (Ontario): Freedom Mobile
  • Best Canadian Carrier (Quebec): Videotron
  • Best Canadian Carrier (British Columbia): TELUS
  • Best Canadian Carrier (Alberta): TELUS
  • Best Canadian Carrier (Nova Scotia): Eastlink
  • Best Canadian Carrier (New Brunswick): Koodo Mobile
  • Best Canadian Carrier (Saskatchewan): SaskTel
  • Best Canadian Carrier (Newfoundland & Labrador): Virgin Mobile
  • Best Canadian Carrier (PEI): TELUS
  • Best Canadian Carrier (Manitoba): Bell MTS
  • Best Canadian Carrier (Yukon): Ice Wireless
  • Best Canadian Carrier (NWT): Bell

Best Canadian Carrier (Customer Service): Rogers

Best Canadian Carrier (Rate Plans): Freedom Mobile

Best Canadian-developed Mobile Game, App and Automotive Tech

  • Best Automotive Tech: Android Auto 
  • Best Canadian-developed App: Carrot Rewards
  • Best Canadian-developed Mobile Game: OK Golf

Best Wearable and Best Budget Smartphone

  • Best Wearable: Apple Watch Series 3
  • Best Budget Smartphone: Motorola Moto G5

Best Flagship Smartphone: OnePlus 5T

Thanks to all who voted! Let us know what you think of the results in the comments.

Comments

  • Threecube

    Was surprised to see the OnePlus 5T as best flagship smartphone but I am really enjoying mine. Best smartphone I have ever had. Glad to see others like it too.

    • Anaron

      It’s well deserved. Although I currently own an iPhone 7 Plus, I’d happily get the OnePlus 5T if I lost my phone. Best bang for buck, by far.

    • basesloadedwalk

      I was under the impression the OnePlus 5T had quality issues around the camera lens coming apart from the body of the phone.

    • basesloadedwalk

      One user who replied is displaying only as “this user is blocked”, which means I blocked you for being dumb.

  • K_p0w3r

    So is Bell the only Option available in NWT? that’s the only possible way I could seem them winning best of anything.

  • alexb88

    Rogers won best customer service? Clearly the results were skewed by bots!

    • Syaz

      Honestly, their phone service has improved significantly over the last few years… Bell still reigns as the worst. In my last 10 calls to Rogers, I’ve not only gotten what I wanted out of them, but extra perks too. I’m no fan, but their service has improved a lot.

    • Aceclutch

      They have improved tbh

  • Anaron

    I’ve been on the Telus network (via Koodo) ever since 2014. And I recently switched to Telus this month. LTE is almost always fast and I haven’t had a single dropped call that I can remember. Also, call quality is really good. Most of my friends are with Telus, Koodo or Bell so I usually get HD voice. VoLTE and WiFi calling is a plus.

  • meh

    lol i thought the general consensus I’ve seen around the boards is that ROGERS has the WORST CS of the big three

    • Aceclutch

      You must of never heard about bell

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Set the bar low…as in on the floor, then play the game.

  • _therealbry

    WOW best canadian carrier Freedom? Didn’t expect this one. I been out of the loop with the different phone companies for a while. Has Freedom’s LTE coverage extended greatly? I remember when the workers from Wind had to take their customers outside to activate the phones because they didnt have cell service in their own store lol

    • Aceclutch

      It says best for rate plans. Not best overall

    • _therealbry

      “Best Canadian Carrier (Ontario): Freedom Mobile”

      thats what I was referring to, im still shocked nevertheless. When i used to work for a phone company Wind was garbage, nice to see Freedom is doing good