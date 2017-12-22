Deals
Nab Three Ultra-Long Lightning Cables for Under $25 CAD

Dec 22, 2017

12:00 PM EST

5 comments

There’s no such thing as having too many charging cables, especially with most of us toting around several Apple devices in our everyday carry. That’s why it’s always a good idea to re-up on them when you can, and now you can net yourself three 10-foot MFi-Certified Lightning Cables for a fraction of their retail price.

With these ultra-long cables, you can enjoy more flexibility than ever before in a variety of locations. Keep one at home for when you’re lounging about, bring another to work to charge during the day, and tuck the last one in your car or bag to make sure you always have a power cord ready when your phone needs juice. Plus, these cables are MFi-Certified, meaning they’re rated to safely charge your Apple devices, so you can power up with peace of mind.

A 3-pack of 10-foot MFi-Certified Lightning Cables normally retails for $129 CAD, but you can get them on sale for only $21 CAD [$17 USD], saving more than 80 percent off their usual price.

Source: SyrupDeals

Comments

  • Smanny

    Apple should give people 10 foot cables out of the box in the first place, instead of the tiny piss ant 3 foot cables that they include in their boxes.

    “There’s no such thing as having too many charging cables, especially with most of us toting around several Apple devices in our everyday carry.”

    That’s funny last time I checked in Canada and North America in general, there was more people that owned and carried devices that were not Apple. Besides that USB-C is superior to Apples lightning port and adapters. Even Apple knows this as well. That is why they put USB-C on all their Macs.

    • USB-C is not necessarily superior to Lightning.
      If you look at the construction of a female USB-C port, there is a piece of electronic at the middle. This makes it prone to breakage.
      Additionally, the lightning port is smaller than a USB-C port, smaller to the point where it would be an inconvenience to the iPhone X.

    • Smanny

      USB-C is superior when it comes to the amount of power it can support over a lightning port. Plus USB-C supports a much faster data throughput than lightning. USB-C can even support a lot more connected devices than lightning.

      “Eventually the iPhone will have no port at all, and that’s why they don’t have USB-C.”

      I would love to see wireless transfer rates get up to 40 gigabits per second, which USB-C is already there. But I don’t see that happening any time soon. Hell I would love to see live wireless 4k video at 30 fps from my smartphone to a TV, but that isn’t there yet. However a USB-C cable can drive two separate 4k video displays at 60 fps. Something that a lightning adapter, port, or cable cannot currently do.

    • You’re talking about USB-C in general, but not in its current applications on smartphones…
      The iPad Pro supports up to 29w with Lightning, but it doesn’t mean that it’s the limit. No one but Apple knows.
      I don’t see any phone that support USB-C at 40Gbps 😉
      Have you heard of Wi-Fi ad? That’s you answer to streaming 4k at 30fps. And again, I don’t know of any smartphone that can drive two 4k displays…

  • Adam

    “most of us toting around several Apple devices in our everyday carry.”

    Really? Most of us? I’d be willing to wager that most of us do NOT carry around several Apple devices every day.