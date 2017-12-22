Here are all the Canadian retailers offering a free gift card with smartphone purchase this Boxing Week

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone this holiday season, a number of Canadian retailers and carriers are offering free gift cards with the activation or renewal of a new smartphone on a two-year plan.
We’ve reached out to the retailers to find out specific details. We’ll update this article as we hear back from them.
Best Buy
- Essential Phone (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $200 gift card
- Galaxy S8 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $175 gift card
- Galaxy A5 (Koodo) — $0 on a two-year Tab Medium plan with free $250 gift card
iPhone 6 32GB (Fido and Koodo) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $200 gift card
- iPhone 6S 32GB (Telus, Koodo and Rogers) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $200 gift card
- iPhone 7 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $250 gift card
Walmart
- iPhone 7 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $225 gift card [in-store only]
- iPhone 6 32GB (Koodo) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $225 gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy S8 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans free $75 gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy A5 (Koodo) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $250 gift card [in-store only]
Virgin Mobile
In the case of Virgin Mobile, the Bell flanker brand is offering Visa gift cards while supplies last. The gift cards are available online and in select stores. In situations where the gift cards are unavailable, the carrier promises to give in-store credit instead. The prepaid gift card can be used anywhere Visa cards accepted.
- iPhone 6 32GB — $0 on a two-year Gold plan with free $50 gift card
- iPhone SE 32GB — $0 on a two-year Gold plan with free $50 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy A5 32GB — $0 on a two-year Gold plan with free $50 gift card
- LG Q6 32GB — $0 on a two-year Silver plan with $100 gift card
- LG Stylo 3 Plus 32GB — $0 on a two-year Gold plan with $100 gift card
- LG X Power 2 16GB — $0 on a two-year Silver plan with $100 gift card
- Alcatel A50 16GB — $0 on a two-year Silver plan with $150 gift card
Koodo
Koodo is vague on what entails a ‘gift,’ which is why we’ve reached out to the company for clarification.
- LG Q6 32GB — $0 on a two-year Tab Medium plan with free $100 gift
- iPhone 6 32GB — $0 on a two-year Tab Medium plan with free $50 gift
- Samsung Galaxy A5 32GB — $0 on a two-year Tab Medium plan with free $50 gift
- LG Stylo 3 Plus 32GB — $0 on a two-year Tab Medium plan with free $100 gift
- LG X Power 2 16GB — $0 on a two-year Tab Small plan with free $100 gift
- iPhone SE 32GB — $0 on a two-year Tab Medium plan with free $50 gift
- Alcatel A50 16GB — $0 on a two-year Tab Small plan with free $50 gift
If you spot any other retailers offering a gift card with the purchase of a new smartphone, let us know in the comment section and we’ll add it to our list.
