Here are all the Canadian retailers offering a free gift card with smartphone purchase this Boxing Week

Dec 22, 2017

1:17 PM EST

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone this holiday season, a number of Canadian retailers and carriers are offering free gift cards with the activation or renewal of a new smartphone on a two-year plan.

We’ve reached out to the retailers to find out specific details. We’ll update this article as we hear back from them.

Best Buy

  • Essential Phone (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $200 gift card
  • Galaxy S8 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $175 gift card
  • Galaxy A5 (Koodo) — $0 on a two-year Tab Medium plan with free $250 gift card
    iPhone 6 32GB (Fido and Koodo) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $200 gift card
  • iPhone 6S 32GB (Telus, Koodo and Rogers) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $200 gift card
  • iPhone 7 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $250 gift card

Walmart

  • iPhone 7 32GB (Telus)  — $0 on select two-year plans with free $225 gift card [in-store only]
  • iPhone 6 32GB (Koodo) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $225 gift card [in-store only]
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select two-year plans free $75 gift card [in-store only]
  • Samsung Galaxy A5 (Koodo) — $0 on select two-year plans with free $250 gift card [in-store only]

Virgin Mobile

In the case of Virgin Mobile, the Bell flanker brand is offering Visa gift cards while supplies last. The gift cards are available online and in select stores. In situations where the gift cards are unavailable, the carrier promises to give in-store credit instead. The prepaid gift card can be used anywhere Visa cards accepted.

Koodo

Koodo is vague on what entails a ‘gift,’ which is why we’ve reached out to the company for clarification.

If you spot any other retailers offering a gift card with the purchase of a new smartphone, let us know in the comment section and we’ll add it to our list.

  • Thomas Milne

    I wonder if The Mobile Shop will have any phones for free like they often do.

    • Dan L

      They sure will, plus get pc points for anything in Superstore shopping~

  • Jonathan Durance

    Seems to me that Telus is out front on deals and the competitors are hanging on until closer to boxing day.

  • Alex Chan

    Mobile shop samsung a5 on tab small is $119.99 but come with $150 PC points

  • MoYeung

    Waiting for better deals