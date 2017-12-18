Business
PREVIOUS|

Quebec to invest $44 million into modernizing taxi industry

Dec 18, 2017

2:20 PM EST

1 comments

Quebec taxi

The Government of Quebec has announced it’s committing $44 million over five years to modernize the taxi industry, starting in 2018.

Specifically, Transport Minister Andre Fortin said the funds help taxis gain access to new technologies, such as electric vehicles and recharging infrastructure and increased accessibility for customers with disabilities.

Some cab drivers have paid $200,000 for permits that are now worth as little as $75,000, in part due to increased competition, primarily from Uber.

The government also said it won’t reimburse taxi drivers immediately for the diminished value of their permits, although it is working on a way to compensate them in the future. In Quebec, some cab drivers paid as much as $200,000 for permits a few years ago; these are now worth as little as $75,000, partially due to increased competition from companies like Uber.

Fortin said the goal is to determine a specific dollar figure by the end of February, ahead of the next provincial budget.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Via: CBC

Related Articles

News

Oct 4, 2016

11:50 AM EST

Ride-sharing license officially grants Uber legal right to operate in Ottawa

News

Jun 11, 2014

4:48 PM EST

Uber providing new users up to $30 in free rides so Torontonians can more easily vote

News

Nov 8, 2017

12:55 PM EST

Vidéotron announces it now has one million mobile customers

Business

Nov 20, 2017

4:15 PM EST

Rural Quebecers to receive $290M in funding for broadband internet

Comments

  • fred

    No compensation.
    Will I get a compensation if my stock portfolio goes down from 200 to 75 k$? Of course not. There is always a risk in an investment.
    However, the rules should be the same for every taxi driver (including Uber drivers).