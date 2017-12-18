News
BlackBerry Messenger now has an Uber-hailing option in some Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries

Dec 18, 2017

12:01 PM EST

4 comments

uber canadian community guidelines

BlackBerry Messenger users can now hail Ubers through the messaging platform — but only in Indonesia, other parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The messaging platform may no longer have many North American users (eliciting various incredulous headlines from American press) — but it still has a following in the countries listed above.

The platform, which now operates as part of a strategic alliance between a division of Emtek, one of Indonesia’s largest media companies, reportedly has over 100 million installs on Android, iOS and Windows (according to the BBM.com website).

The Uber hailing function in BBM makes use of Uber’s web-based m.uber app, which is optimized for lower quality connections and phones.

To hail a car, users can open the BBM app, then the ‘Discover’ menu where there’s an Uber Ride icon to select.

Source: BBM via Twitter Via: TechCrunch

Comments

  • jefftam

    Huh. I’m in Canada and I’ve been using it for several months already.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Why?

    • MrInter

      Why not?

    • Marshall Davidson

      Because you have the Uber app and the need for some third party application to hail a ride seems quite silly and another useless attempt to keep BBM relevant. Few people use it anymore