SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 151: Hello from Hawaii

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar, and Sameer Chhabra sit down to discuss Rose’s recent trip and answer a few listener questions.
Rose, back at the MobileSyrup office fresh from her trip to the Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii, gives the team a run down of all Qualcomm’s major announcements from the event. The smartphone hardware manufacturer’s new Snapdragon 845 mobile processor is set to include new features, including camera and AI improvements.
The team also takes a look at some recently submitted listener questions. Will Freedom Mobile market the fact that all devices in Canada are unlocked? Is the Note 8 better than the iPhone X.? Listen to find out.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Hosts: Patrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar, and Sameer Chhabra
Qualcomm: 2:00
Listener Questions: 13:30
Shoutouts: 26:30
Sameer discusses recent political developments in the U.S. in his shoutout. Patrick throws a shoutout to Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) glitchy, but still fun Xbox One version. Finally, this week Rose shouts out Commisioner Mignon Clyburn and her speech about Net Neutrality.
