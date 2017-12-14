News
Double tap to wake and EIS are coming to the Essential Phone

Dec 14, 2017

11:25 AM EST

Essential Phone

The latest Essential ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) on Reddit has revealed a small list of features set to come to the Android smartphone over the next few weeks.

First off, Essential is still working diligently on the device’s scroll jittering issue. Following the discussion of this problem comes a list of promised features, though the company doesn’t mention an estimated time of arrival for any of these features.

The Essential team is working on electronic image stabilization (EIS), a monochrome portrait mode and double tap to wake feature.

The team will also address the device’s lack of Oreo Beta 2 this week and says it uncovered an issue before pushing out the update publicly. If future testing goes well, the Beta 2 will drop early next week.

Lastly, Essential says that Project Treble will come with Android 8.1 Oreo, however users will have to wait until 8.1 is ready.

To read the complete AMA, click here.

Source: Reddit

