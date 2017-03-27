News
PREVIOUS|

Google says Pixel Bluetooth bug has been fixed but many still having issues

Mar 27, 2017

7:21 AM EST

13 comments

Google Pixel

Back in February many Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners reported experiencing issues related to the phone repeatedly losing its Bluetooth connection.

While solving the issue is simply a matter of turning Bluetooth on again, hundreds of owners suggested that the error was potentially caused by Android’s February security update. Google noted that it was looking into the issue and that it planned to fix the bug “in an upcoming release.”

According to Google’s support forum, the fix has arrived and it there is no need for users to do anything as Google notes the solution is a “server-side change.”

Unfortunately, Pixel owners are still complaining the problem is still happening, with one user stating, “Server side fix did nothing for me, Bluetooth won’t stay on anymore even after reboot.”

If you are a Pixel owner let us know in the comments section if you’re still experiencing issues with your device.

Source: Google

Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Dec 14, 2017

11:42 AM EST

Google Pixel phones are still experiencing Bluetooth pairing issues

News

Dec 13, 2017

11:52 AM EST

Apple’s iPhone 8 was 2017’s most searched tech device in Canada

News

Dec 13, 2017

8:30 PM EST

Google researcher delivers iOS 11 jailbreak method

News

Dec 13, 2017

5:06 PM EST

Google Assistant is coming to older Android smartphones and tablets

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Interesting. I’d love to see how a server side fix corrects a device BT bug. Unless they mean it was pushed from servers to devices, but that’s not a server-side fix.

    • Ipse

      🙂

  • Hammslicer

    I’ve never had an issue with the BT on my Pixel

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    I am looking forward to the next Pixel. First phone always has a few little bugs.

    • Brad Fortin

      “First phone always has a few little bugs.”

      But this isn’t the first phone. Google has been designing Nexus phones for nearly a decade, and HTC has been manufacturing phones for even longer. This is neither company’s “first phone” and shouldn’t be treated as such.

    • Loghorn

      The difference is that the Pixel happens to be Google’s 1st phone of designing & developing it in-house as opposed to having someone else like HTC design & develop the phones for them like with the Nexus lineups.

  • tremsr

    Mine connects for a good while, then during calls, craps out.
    Just got the Pixel XL, trying to love it but the Nexus 6P seemed to do just as much without as many headaches (love the Pixel camera though 🙁 ).

  • Kent Ratke

    Yeah, I’m having serious issues with it as well. I’m already on my second Pixel as I had issues with audio playing over the speakers, even with headphones in and the device was replaced by Google.

  • Raj Sangha

    Yep. My pixel XL in Canada still has Bluetooth issues. Will not connect to my car, Bose dock or home system

  • Shogun

    Never had this issue period.

  • Tim Neumark

    This issue hasn’t gone away on Nexus. I can’t connect to anything.

  • Sherie Stiver Zinn

    Still having problems on my pixel. I hoped I wouldn’t have to change but can’t wait much longer. My business was depends on bluetooth!

  • Pingback: Google Pixel phones are still experiencing Bluetooth pairing issues - Apple Watch 101()