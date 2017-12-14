Apple’s iMac Pro is now available in Canada starting at $6,299

News
Apple’s ultra high-end iMac Pro is now available in Canada, with a starting price tag of an expensive $6,299 CAD. The professional-focused all-in-one desktop can be configured all the way up to an astounding $17,116 (with included Apple software and a few extra accessories), making it one of the most expensive computers available on the market right now.

It’s possible to configure the iMac Pro to come with an 18-core Xeon processor that features a 42MB cache and can max out at 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost. The desktop also features a Radeon Pro Vega graphics card with 8GB or 16GB of high bandwidth memory, along with up to 128GB of RAM and a 27-inch 5K display.

While the iMac Pro is an undeniably powerful device with a compelling form factor, a comparable high-end PC with similar hardware specs can be purchased for a fraction of the cost.

If you’re interested in learning more about the iMac Pro, check out Apple’s recently-launched landing page.

We’ll have more on Apple’s iMac Pro in the coming weeks.

