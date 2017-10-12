Xbox One digital game sale discounts Canada-made Deus Ex, Sleeping Dogs, Thief

This week’s digital Xbox One Store game sale offers significant savings on a variety of games, including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Thief from Eidos Montreal and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition from Vancouver’s now-defunct United Front Games.
Note that most of the deals require the premium Xbox Live Gold membership and are specifically marked below.
Some of the notable deals (listed in CAD) include:
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — $20.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — Digital Deluxe Edition (includes downloadable content) — $27.50 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $109.99)
Life is Strange: The Complete Season — $5.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $19.99)
Mega Man: Legacy Collection — $7.60 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $18.99)
Mega Man: Legacy Collection 2 — $18.08 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $26.99)
Monopoly Plus — $7.50 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $14.99)
Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $12.50 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $49.99)
Thief — $5.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $19.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Via: Game Deals Canada
