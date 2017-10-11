News
Here’s another render of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, codenamed ‘Blanc’

Oct 11, 2017

9:07 PM EDT

2 comments

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

While we’ve already seen renders and images of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, VentureBeat leaker Evan Blass is at it again with a new render that showcases the front, the rear and the side of the upcoming smartphone.

The new render doesn’t really show off anything that we haven’t seen before, or anything we couldn’t already guess, however.

The front, as we’ve seen in past leaks, is nearly bezel-less with the bottom ‘chin’ that shows of off Huawei’s branding, while the top ‘forehead’ features the device’s 8-megapixel front facing and a speaker grill. It also includes the 5.99-inch, 1440 x 2880 pixel IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The side of the smartphone features a volume rocker and chamfered power button, while the rear shows off a dual rear-camera setup with 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors, which one including a f/1.6 aperture. Below the camera setup is a fingerprint sensor and an additional Huawei logo.

Underneath the glass back sits a 4,000 mAh battery, an AI-focused Kirin 970 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Additionally the 6-inch smartphone is set to come in blue, brown and a dark blue, according to Blass.

Huawei will show off the Mate 10 Pro codenamed Blanc, the Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Lite, next week at Huawei’s conference on October 16th. Follow MobileSyrup for all of the details.

Huawei’s Mate series of smartphones are not widely available in Canada, though any Canadians interested can purchase the devices outright via Amazon.ca.

Source: Twitter

