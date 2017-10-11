Razer wants you to watch its ‘biggest unveiling yet’

News
On November 1st gaming-laptop manufacturer Razer is set to unveil something big, according to the company’s official twitter account.

Though it’s still unknown exactly what the company is planing to show off, many suspect it’s a smartphone focused on the hardcore gaming demographic.

From the tweet itself, it looks like it’s possible the image shows a person holding a tablet, however previous reports say otherwise. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has confirmed already that the company is working on a gaming and entertainment-focused mobile device in an interview with CNBC last month.

With Nextbit, creators of the Robin the smartphone that focused on cloud storage, joining Razer back in January, it is possible Razer’s new mobile division has a smartphone in the works.

