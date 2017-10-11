Apple releases iOS 11.0.3, includes fix for audio and haptic feedback on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

IPhone and iPad owners can now download the latest version of iOS 11: iOS11.0.3.
Similar to all iOS updates, iOS 11.0.3 includes a number of bug fixes aimed at improving the operating system’s overall useability.
The update also includes a fix for an audio and haptic feedback issue that was present on some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices.
The full update details are below:
- Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices
- Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not serviced with genuine apple parts.
To download the latest update, navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, select ‘General,’ then select ‘Software Update.’
