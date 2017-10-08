News
BlackBerry Motion officially unveiled with a 5.5-inch display and 4,000mAh battery

Oct 8, 2017

11:43 AM EDT

blackberry motion

TCL has officially unveiled the BlackBerry Motion at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai and will be available this month in the UAE, then launch in “select global markets” later this quarter.

This TCL-made Android-powered BlackBerry is the first dual-SIM BlackBerry device and has an anti-scratch 5.5-inch full HD display, 4GB RAM, 4,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support, and is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

“While the initial launch of our newest BlackBerry smartphone will be limited, this is an exciting addition to our growing BlackBerry smartphone portfolio, setting a strong foundation for further portfolio and market growth in the years to come,” said Alain Lejeune, Global General Manager for BlackBerry Mobile.

There is no word yet on Canadian availability, however, BlackBerry Mobile stated in an earlier press release that another BlackBerry smartphone will launch in Canada before the end of the year. The BlackBerry Motion could very well be that smartphone.

Source: BlackBerry Mobile, Twitter

