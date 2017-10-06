News
PREVIOUS

This is why there are currently no Android Wear devices on the Google Store

Oct 6, 2017

5:22 PM EDT

11 comments

Amid the excitement of all the new Google hardware announced on October 4th, 2017, there was one melancholy note for wearable fans — Android Wear devices were removed from the online Google Store.

Many wondered whether this signaled the beginning of the end for Android Wear, despite the fact that Google’s wearable operating system Android Wear 2.0 is still relatively new.

However, Google staff developer advocate Hoi Lam took to Twitter to explain what happened and to assure fans that Android Wear is not going anywhere soon.

First Lam noted that the Google Store is now only carrying Google-made hardware, which counts out all current Android Wear devices, since all are made by third-party manufacturers like LG, Asus or designer brands like Michael Kors or Diesel.

“Our team knew the plan for a year now and invested in custom store fronts with online retailers,” added Lam.

As an example, he linked to Amazon’s Android Wear online storefront — one of the locations that is effectively taking over for the lack of dedicated section on the Google Store.

Though a few online storefronts might seem entirely reassuring for the state Android Wear in general, Lam stated: “Together with all our partners (online/offline), we will reach more people all over the world than ever before!”

Lam also linked to a recent Google blog post on the fall Android Wear lineup.

Lam’s comments notwithstanding, Android Wear does seem to be struggling. Not only did Google fail to produce its own smartwatch this year, but major manufacturers like HTC, Samsung and Motorola all expressed disinterest in the platform over the past year or so. If there was ever a time when Android Wear needed a boost in invisibility from its own company — this is it.

Source: Hoi Lam via Twitter

Related Articles

News

Jun 2, 2015

2:44 PM EDT

Nexus and Android Wear products discounted on Canadian Google Store

News

May 15, 2017

9:40 AM EDT

Asus is reportedly done with Android Wear

News

Mar 31, 2017

1:14 PM EDT

Android Wear 2.0 delayed yet again due to bug

News

Jul 10, 2015

10:48 AM EDT

Moto 360 discounted to $199 on Google Store, Sony Smartwatch 3 removed

Comments

  • Rev0lver

    I’m sure the two dozen people looking for Android Wear watches will be relieved.

    • It’s Me

      You’re not going to make any friends with the fluffers.

    • Rev0lver

      I mean it’s true. There’s a very limited market for the current crop of smartwatches and Apple dominates the market.

    • It’s Me

      Now you’re just picking a fight with the shortbus crowd.

    • Rev0lver

      I don’t think anyone can deny that the market for smartwatches, Apple watch included, is very small and dominated by Apple

    • It’s Me

      I think you underestimate their capacity for delusion.

    • ChrisPollard77

      It’s only dominated by Apple if you’re an iPhone user. That iWatch doesn’t work so good with Android phones.

      That quip aside, you ARE right. smart watches are a limited, niche market. I have one. Bought it almost two generations old, at clearance price. It was 10 bucks more than a fitbit with HR. I was actually looking for a fitbit at the time! And that’s the price point the watches really need to come in at to have a chance. There is nothing they do that justifies 500 bucks. Sorry, I’ve been attached to mine for a couple of years now, and while I like it, I wouldn’t pay more than $150 for a replacement … if I even bothered.

      There are some cases where I really like it, and it IS useful .. but the use case is limited, and the function when not tethered to the phone you’re already carrying IS extremely limited. Sure, there are LTE-enabled ones that can get around that to an extent … but not that are worth the pricetag – and an extra cell bill every month for data.

      I like them, I wear one every day, I feel weird when I’m not wearing it. But they do not have mass appeal. They just don’t do enough that’s useful when you’re not already carrying your phone to justify the price tags.

    • Rev0lver

      Fair enough. I see the point of a Fitbit, and if you got one on clearance for the same cost that makes sense.

      What doesn’t make sense is spending $300+ dollars for any smartwatch.

  • Bok Choy

    I wonder if Hoi Lam enjoys chicken rice.

  • Raj Singh

    Just bought my third Android Wear watch. Extremely happy with my purchase.

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    I think one thing they need to do is educate the general public about what these things can do, most people barely even know what the Apple watch does but they see a lot of them and know “Apple”

    I’m on my second AW watch and every time i explain to people what i use it for and what it can do, they seem really interested.