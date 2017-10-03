Reseller reveals information about rumoured Pixelbook and ‘Google Clips’ device

More news about tomorrow’s upcoming Google event has leaked, this time surrounding the Pixelbook and a new device rumoured to be called ‘Google Clips.’
According to reseller Synnex, Google’s upcoming Pixelbook will feature a 12.3-inch display, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, with each variation being powered by the Chrome OS. Additionally, all three storage options will feature Intel Core i5 chipsets, though the laptop’s clock speed and RAM has not been revealed yet.
Prices are tipped to start at $1,199 USD (approximately $1,497 CAD) and end at $1,749 USD ($2,184 CAD) depending on configuration. Moreover, the stylus will reportedly function with the upcoming Pixelbook, is rumoured to be called the Pixelbook Pen and will cost $99 (about $123 CAD).
While many are likely already aware of the Pixelbook, ‘Google Clips’ is a completely new product that hasn’t been on our radar before. While little information is likely known beyond the device’s name, it’s likely a wearable that works as a clip-on camera similar to the struggling Narrative Clip 2.
Lastly, pricing listings indicate that the Google Home Mini will come in a ‘Chalk’ colour that’s likely white, as well as ‘Charcoal.’ Additionally the new Google Daydream View will now be available in Grey, Blue and Red.
It’s unclear if all products Google plans to announce on Wednesday will be available to Canadians. The reseller has pulled the page with information, however.
MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Google’s event bringing you all the news directly from the show floor.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments