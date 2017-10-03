Here’s how to watch Google’s October 4 Pixel 2 event

Google’s yearly hardware event is just around the corner and expected bring a variety of releases, including the new generation of Pixel phones, new Home AI speakers, the Daydream View 2 headset and the release of a high-end ‘Pixelbook’ laptop.
MobileSyrup will be reporting live to keep you up to date on all the new releases, but if you’d like to follow along via live video, there’ll be a livestream of the event, as well. Here’s everything you need to tune in to the event in real-time.
Date and time: October 4th, 9am PST/12pm EST/5pm BST
Livestream:
Note, you can set a reminder on this to make sure you remember to tune in.
In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to read, check out our round-up of what to expect at the 2017 edition of Google’s annual major hardware event.
Comments