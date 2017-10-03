News
Telus to increase SIM card price from $15 to $20 on October 17

Oct 3, 2017

2:57 PM EDT

6 comments

Telus

Telus is increasing the price of its SIM cards from $15 CAD to $20 on October 17th, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.

The document also indicates that Telus will continue to abstain from charging a ‘connection fee,’ like its main competitors, Bell and Rogers.

While Telus now charges $20 for its SIM cards, the carrier’s pricing is still less than the cost of a smartphone activation at Bell, which charges a $25 connection fee, and Rogers, which charges a $25 connection fee and $10 for the SIM card. On the other hand, Telus’ sub brand, Koodo, currently sells its SIM cards for $10 with no connection fee.

Telus SIM cards have a limited lifetime warranty against defects, which is voided if damaged, modified or tampered with.

Comments

  • Claude Gohier

    Must compensate for unlocking fees…

    • Alex

      regardless of unlocking fees, i bet this would have happened, lol

  • gommer strike

    And you know what the bottom feeders are gonna do right?

    Stock up on the SIMs while they’re still $15 and unload them on Craigslist for higher after the prices go up.

  • Dimitri

    Most likely due to the unlocking fees being terminated as of December 1st. Also carriers are known to do this sadly. Gouging from any way possible.

  • vn33

    Looks like the standard gouging step is $5 now.

  • Jim__R

    I would love to know what the cost of a SIM card is for Telus. Bet it’s less than $1.