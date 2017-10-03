BlackBerry to move U.S. stock listing to New York Stock Exchange

Canadian enterprise, mobile and internet of things (IoT) company BlackBerry has announced that it’s finding a new home for its American stock.
The company announced that it will move its common stock from the NASDAQ Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 16th, 2017.
BlackBerry will trade on the NYSE under the stock ticker ‘BB.’
“Many of the world’s greatest brands, including a large number of our customers and partners, are listed on the NYSE, and we look forward to joining them,” said John Chen, BlackBerry’s CEO, in an October 2nd, 2017 media release.
The company reiterated that its listing under the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) will not change.
BlackBerry currently trades at $11.34 USD on the NASDAQ, and $14.21 CAD on the TSX.
Source: MarketWired
