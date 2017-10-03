Business
BlackBerry to move U.S. stock listing to New York Stock Exchange

The company's TSX listing will not change

Oct 3, 2017

9:14 AM EDT

4 comments

BlackBerry logo

Canadian enterprise, mobile and internet of things (IoT) company BlackBerry has announced that it’s finding a new home for its American stock.

The company announced that it will move its common stock from the NASDAQ Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 16th, 2017.

BlackBerry will trade on the NYSE under the stock ticker ‘BB.’

“Many of the world’s greatest brands, including a large number of our customers and partners, are listed on the NYSE, and we look forward to joining them,” said John Chen, BlackBerry’s CEO, in an October 2nd, 2017 media release.

The company reiterated that its listing under the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) will not change.

BlackBerry currently trades at $11.34 USD on the NASDAQ, and $14.21 CAD on the TSX.

Source: MarketWired

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    I guess Chen thinks this will stop the ‘manipulation’ of the stock on NASDAQ but honestly there is little proof of this going on and major tech players trade there, not NYSE really.

    • bigshynepo

      I was coming here to make a joke about you finding the negative in this article, but you beat me to it.
      Do you not worry about how pathetic you come across always being first to comment on a BB article and ALWAYS having something negative to say?
      Are you shorting this stock or just want to see a Canadian brand die off completely?
      Did Chen break up your family with a sordid affair or something?
      Do you post to try and sway the opinion of others or just insist we all know what you opinion is on Blackberry (like we couldn’t guess)?
      What do you seek to accomplish by all your negative Blackberry posting, honestly?