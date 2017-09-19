W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Is BlackBerry building a smartwatch?

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Statistics and Forecasts
Augmented reality spending exploding 11x to $36.4 billion in 2023 (Forbes)
ABI Research forecasts 40 percent of mobile and standalone VR market will use 6DoF by 2022 (VR Focus)
Wearable device vendors will ship 121.7 million units by the end of 2017, a 16.6 percent annual increase (MarketWatch)
Virtual reality accessories market to reach $31 billion by 2025 (VR Focus)
Apple Watch is number one in the world (Wareable)
Device Announcements
Dell’s Windows mixed reality device “Visor” now up for pre-order (Engadget)
Nike releases an NFC chip-enabled jersey for the NBA (Fast Company)
Xiaomi teams up with Hrithik Roshan to launch a new Mi Band: HRX edition (TechRadar)
Apple announces the Apple Watch 3 with LTE (MobileSyrup)
Apple announces a wireless charging case for the Apple Watch and AirPods (MobileSyrup)
Funding & M&A
VR studio War Ducks raises €1.3 million in funding (Games Industry Biz)
Camera IQ raises $2.3M to tap augmented reality’s marketing potential (TechCrunch)
Major milestones
Android Wear 2.0 starts rolling out for AT&T’s LG Watch Urbane 2nd edition (PhoneArena)
Samsung debuts new platform for wearables in the workplace and VR in fitness centres (Business Wire)
Scope AR updates remote AR for ARKit (Next Reality)
Apple demos ARKit apps at the Apple Event (9to5 Mac)
iPhone X features face recognition tech (MobileSyrup)
Google Earth VR app gets support for Street View (TechCrunch)
Rumours
HTC Vive Focus could be the next Daydream VR headset (Wareable)
Blackberry and Timex enter patent-licensing agreement spurring rumors of a smartwatch (Firstpost)
Magic Leap reportedly looking to raise even more cash, this time at a $6 billion valuation (TechCrunch)
