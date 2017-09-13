Telus adds Cuba and 13 other countries to Easy Roam

Telus has announced that it’s adding Cuba and 13 other countries to its international Easy Roam program.
EasyRoam allows customers to use their own plan while roaming in over 100 international locations for $10 CAD per day, capped at $150 per month.
The addition of Cuba allows Telus to stand out from its main competitors Bell and Rogers, as neither currently cover Cuba within their daily roaming programs.
When Rogers dropped Cuba from its Roam Like Home program last summer, it noted that its Cuban operator’s network was not able to handle the increased traffic that came from Rogers customers.
Bell and Rogers users must instead choose travel packs or pay-per-use rates if they plan on vacationing in Cuba, which generally amount to less value per dollar.
It should be noted, however, that the quality of service in Cuba is nowhere near what Canadians have come to expect from wireless. Generally, Easy Roam customers in Cuba can expect 2G and 3G speeds.
In addition to Cuba, Telus is launching Easy Roam in the Philippines, Pakistan, Lesotho, Gibraltar, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Fiji, Bangladesh, Ghana, Faroe Islands, Georgia, United Arab Emirates and Suriname.
