News
PREVIOUS

BlackBerry and watch company Timex enter patent license agreement

Sep 13, 2017

1:33 PM EDT

0 comments

blackberry logo

Waterloo-based BlackBerry and famed watch company Timex Group have entered into a patent license agreement.

According to a press release, the financial structure within the deal includes ongoing royalty payments from Timex to BlackBerry, however all other terms will remain confidential.

“This license agreement with Timex demonstrates the strength of BlackBerry’s patent portfolio, and will enable us to focus on further patent licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market,” said Jerald Gnuschke, senior director of intellectual property licensing at BlackBerry, in the release.

The statement is vague, but could indicate Timex is creating a digital product using BlackBerry’s software. The release further mentions that BlackBerry has 40,000 worldwide patents and applications covering a wide array of technologies.

Though BlackBerry no longer works in the smartphone market, a new BlackBerry brand smartphone is set to be unveiled next month.

Source: BlackBerry

Related Articles

News

Aug 31, 2017

11:30 AM EDT

TCL announces Canadian availability of the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition

News

Sep 6, 2017

7:41 PM EDT

Upcoming BlackBerry device codenamed Krypton receives certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance

Features

Aug 30, 2017

12:31 PM EDT

Here’s what to expect at IFA Berlin

Comments