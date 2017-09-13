Nougat surpasses KitKat to become third most popular version of Android

While most of the world was watching Apple unveil its new lineup of iPhones yesterday, Google quietly updated its developer dashboard with the latest Android distribution numbers.
Compared to past months, the Android landscape didn’t change too much in September.
Between 7.0 and 7.1, Nougat’s total share of Android increased a modest 2.3 percentage points. All other versions of Google’s operating system saw their percentage of the total Android pie decline. Of all the past versions of Android, KitKat witnessed the most precipitous drop. Following a 0.9 percentage point decline, Google reports that 15 percent of devices are running KitKat.
Thankfully, as a result of KitKat’s drop, Nougat is now the third most popular version of Android. However, as in past months, Nougat is still tracking behind where Marshmallow was at the same time last year.
If you’re looking at Google’s data, asking yourself where Oreo is, the answer to that question is that not enough Android devices are currently running 8.0 for the update to chart. Google only lists an Android version if it accounts for more than 0.1 percent of the total operating system. Based on how past updates have done, it will likely take at least another month or two before Google adds 8.0 the list.
