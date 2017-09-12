W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Apple firmware leaks

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Statistics and Forecasts
Connected wearable shipments set to reach 262 million by 2021 (Wareable)
Worldwide market for AR and VR headsets grew 25.5% YoY in Q2 2017 as shipments reached 2.1 million (IDC)
Samsung, Sony, and Facebook accounted for more than 60% of global VR and AR headset shipments in the second quarter of 2017 (Statista)
Device Announcements
Pebble creator made an iPhone case that can store and charge AirPods (The Verge)
The Michael Kors Access Grayson and Sofie Android Wear now on sale (9to5 Google)
Pimax teases ‘Next Generation’ accessories for its 8k VR headset (Road to VR)
Funding & M&A
Virtual science lab startup raises $10 million (TechCrunch)
Fast Travel Games raises $2.1 million (Games Industry Biz)
Major milestones
Vuzix wins bid to roll out smartglasses solution for vets to help them regain sight (Reuters)
Samsung confirms Daydream support for Note 8 (9to5 Google)
Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatch will help diabetics track glucose levels (Engadget)
SATS & Changi Airports roll out smartglasses solution (Mashable)
Atom Visualizer is the first app developed using Google’s ARCore (MobileSyrup)
Scope AR to Support Apple’s ARKit (Markets Insider)
Magic Leap is experimenting with light-bending nanomaterials (Engadget)
Makers of the Nex Band launch wearable visual novel, The Mighty Maru (MobileSyrup)
Rumours
Google is reportedly ready to buy smartphone maker HTC (CNBC)
LTE Apple Watch uses same phone number as iPhone, some carriers to offer free/cheaper trial plans (9to5 Mac)
Firmware points to new Apple Watch case finishes: ‘Blush Gold’ aluminium and ‘Gray’ ceramic (9to5 Mac)
Leaked iPhone 8 firmware reveals animated emoji, Face ID, and updated AirPods (The Verge)
Comments