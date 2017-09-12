While the Apple’s new animated emoji, or ‘Animoji’ may not seem like a big deal, it’s quite an innovative step for Apple, and is something that will likely be used by many iPhone X users.
In case you missed it, Animoji utilizes the technology from Face ID, Apple’s new face scanning technology, and applies it to the emoji.
This means users can customize select emoji in their own individual way.
When applied, Animoji are able to mimic the movements of users’ eyes, heads and mouths. Animoji can even be used to record messages and will have the Animoji appear as a looping video.
Animoji can be sent to friends and family through Apple’s iMessage.
The Animoji that will launch with the iPhone X are the emoji for cats, monkeys, unicorns and pile of poops. The user will be able to customize eight additional Animoji.
Soon iPhone X users will have piles of poop winking at each other and insulting one another.
Comments
Pingback: Apple takes emoji to the third dimension with ‘Animoji’ | Daily Update()