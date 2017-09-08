News
PREVIOUS|

Toronto-based artist recreates cosplay from Fan Expo Canada using the iPad Pro

Sep 8, 2017

8:03 AM EDT

1 comments

iPad 10.5 inch

Toronto’s Fan Expo Canada took place this past weekend, the largest pop-culture event in the country celebrating comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and video games. As with any major convention experience, there were thousands of fans dressed in elaborate, creative costumes based on all kinds of popular characters.

Toronto’s Royal Academy of Illustration & Design (RAID) was in attendance to share some artwork. Nimit Malavia, an illustrator from RAID, took some time out of the show to sketch out some of the cosplay that caught his eye — all using the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. RAID is made up of several renowned artists who have drawn for popular comic books, such as Francis Manapul (DC’s The Flash and Trinity) and Marcus To (DC’s Batwing)

Using the iPad Pro and the iPad Pencil, Malavia drew the following images:

Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Star-Lord iPad art

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video showing Malavia draw the character on iPad.

Roadhog (Overwatch)

Road Hog Overwatch

Blue Alien

Blue Alien art

Ape

Planet of the Apes art

You can check out more of Malavia and RAID’s work here.

Related Articles

Features

Sep 7, 2017

3:58 PM EDT

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s iPhone 8 keynote

Features

Nov 30, 2016

11:00 AM EDT

Can Apple’s iPad Pro actually replace a laptop?

Reviews

Sep 1, 2016

5:42 PM EDT

PlayStation VR is high-end virtual reality’s best chance at mainstream success [Reality Bytes]

Business

Sep 7, 2017

12:35 PM EDT

Apple hires former Sony executives for growing TV division

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    So he can draw… I don’t see why it’s more impressive on the iPad pro. It’s supposed to act like a pen on paper.