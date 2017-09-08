Essential Phone now available in Canada exclusively through Telus

After numerous delays, the Essential Phone is finally available to purchase in Canada.
Canadian consumers can pick up Andy Rubin’s first post-Google effort exclusively through Telus, both online and at the carrier’s retail locations across the country.
The Essential Phone is priced at $290 on a two-year Premium Plus plan and $490 on a regular two-year plan. Canadians can also purchase the smartphone outright, in which case it comes unlocked. The Essential Phone costs $1050 off contract.
No definitive word yet on Essential 360 Camera pricing and availability. However, according to a Telus spokesperson, the accessory will be available “soon.”
MobileSyrup reviewed the Essential Phone and found it to be a mostly excellent experience, though it did have some issues.
