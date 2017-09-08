News
Essential Phone now available in Canada exclusively through Telus

Sep 8, 2017

9:00 AM EDT

Back view of Essential Phone

After numerous delays, the Essential Phone is finally available to purchase in Canada.

Canadian consumers can pick up Andy Rubin’s first post-Google effort exclusively through Telus, both online and at the carrier’s retail locations across the country.

The Essential Phone is priced at $290 on a two-year Premium Plus plan and $490 on a regular two-year plan. Canadians can also purchase the smartphone outright, in which case it comes unlocked. The Essential Phone costs $1050 off contract.

No definitive word yet on Essential 360 Camera pricing and availability. However, according to a Telus spokesperson, the accessory will be available “soon.”

MobileSyrup reviewed the Essential Phone and found it to be a mostly excellent experience, though it did have some issues.

Do you plan to pick up the Essential Phone? Tell us in the comment section.

