OnePlus starts testing Android Oreo in closed beta, open beta planned for the end of September

Sep 7, 2017

9:24 AM EDT

Close up of OnePlus 3T camera module

OnePlus has started privately testing an Android Oreo build of OxygenOS, according to Android Police.

Earlier this week, the Shenzhen-based company pushed an Android Oreo update to OnePlus 3 users in its closed beta group. One of the Android Police‘s readers sent images of the beta, which you can see below.

The update is reportedly very raw, with several notable issues, including non-functional NFC, spotty Wi-Fi and poor Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, OnePlus has told beta testers that future over-the-air updates could go poorly.

OnePlus 3 Android O closed beta build

That said, Android Police reports OnePlus plans to release a stable Android Oreo build to OnePlus 3, 3T and 5 closed beta testers by mid-September, with a public beta planned for the end of the month.

If the company manages to stick to its ambitious schedule, it will likely end up being one of the first third-party OEMs to push out Android 8.0 to its devices.

Image courtesy of Android Police reader Anonymous Alligator.

Source: Android Police

