SaskTel to invest $4 million in upgraded wireless towers in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan carrier SaskTel has announced plans to invest approximately $4 million into upgrading 35 wireless towers across the rural areas of the province.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of March 2018. As part of the project, SaskTel says it will be adding LTE network carriers to the towers, which will increase their LTE capacity by 20 percent to 100 percent.
The full list of locations is as follows:
- Allan
- Arcola
- Bell Plaine
- Birch Hills
- Blackstrap
- Blewett
- Coronach
- Crutwell
- Dubuc
- Dundurn
- Estrehazy
- Fort Pelly
- Gallivan
- Hague
- Hanley
- Hubbard
- Kamsack
- kamsack (Highway 57 East)
- Kenaston
- La Ronge
- Lemberg
- Little Pine
- Maidstone
- Maple Creek
- Marshal
- Maymont
- McLean
- Norquay
- Oxbow
- Pasqua Lake
- Red Deer Hill
- Rosthern
- Southey
- Spruce Home
- Stoughton
“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to deliver world-class communications services to our customers all throughout the province,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel acting president and CEO. “These upgrades will help bolster our network and add capacity to address the ever-growing demand for wireless data.”
“Our government understands that having access to fast and reliable communications services are vital in today’s digital world,” said Dustin Duncan, minister responsible for SaskTel. “This most recent round of wireless upgrades from SaskTel will greatly benefit a number of residents, farms, and businesses who call rural Saskatchewan home.”
Sasktel says these upgrades are part of a larger commitment to invest over $300 million in wireless services work in Saskatchewan throughout 2017 and 2018.
Altogether, the company has pledged $1.4 billion CAD through 2016 to 2021. Last year, SaskTel says it completed its “most ambitious LTE expansion,” which saw SaskTel’s LTE footprint increased to cover 99 percent of Saskatchewan’s total population.
Source: Sasktel
