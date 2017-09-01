Sony has announced it will start selling its fan-favourite translucent controllers.
The PlayStation’s DualShock 4 wireless controllers will be sold in ‘Crystal,’ ‘Blue Crystal’ and ‘Red Crystal.’ This model has changed compared to the previous DualShock controllers as it features a translucent top panel showing the inside of other controller.
The three colours will be available later in the month as exclusives for the following retailers. EB Games will have the Crystal variant, Walmart will sell Blue Crystal and Best Buy will sell Red Crystal.
As of right now, it appears the new controller can only be pre-ordered at EB Games. Though Walmart and Best Buy do not appear to be offering them for pre-order right now, the set of three DualShock 4 controllers are on PlayStation’s Canadian website.
Comments
Pingback: Sony is bringing back translucent PlayStation controllers | Daily Update()