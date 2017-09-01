News
Social media platform Instagram is rolling out a new type of face filter that lets users share their emotions through the weather.

The new filters feature a happy sun, a sad rain cloud, an angry thunderstorm or a laid-back sun.

emotion instagram filters

Instagram users can try them out and change the mood of the weather by just tapping on the display. Additionally, the emotional weather can combine with other Instagram tools.

Instagram users of version 10.21 and higher have access to face filters. The app can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store.

Source: Instagram 

