Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in September

Sep 1, 2017

11:26 AM EDT

Crave TV app on a smartphone

Canadian video streaming service CraveTV has a number of shows and comedy specials planned to hit the service for the month of September.

Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to CraveTV this September:

September 1st

September 8th

September 15th

September 25th

Star Trek: Discovery

This is the first new Star Trek series since 2005 when Enterprise was taken off of the air. The show was filmed in Toronto and stars Rekha Sharma (Commander Landry) from Vancouver and Toronto’s Clare McConnell (Dennas, a leader in the Klingon empire).

September 29th

September 30th

The Disappearance: episode 1 at 9p,

Other series streaming on the service include Dice, Ray Donovan, Episodes and 19-2. The two-part season finale of Twin Peaks will be on September 3rd at 8pm ET.

Content leaving CraveTV

  • Resurrection: season 1 & 2 will (September 3rd)
  • Way Out West: season 1 (September 3rd)
  • Don’t Blink: season 1 (September 10th)
  • Junk Raiders: season 1 (September 13th)
  • Veronica Mars: Play It Again, Dick : season 1 (September 15th)
  • $100,000 Pyramid (season 18th)
  • Match Game: season 1 (September 25th)
  • Engraved On A Nation: The Crash (September 27th)
  • Engraved On A Nation: The Kid From La Puente (September 27th)
  • Engraved On A Nation: The Photograph (September 27th)
  • Todd & The Book of Pure Evil: season 1 (September 28th)
  • Bitten: season 1 (September 29th)
  • Just for Laughs: All Access: season 1 ( September 29th)
  • David Beckham: Into the Unknown (September 30th)
  • Engraved On A Nation: The 13th Man (September 30th)

Netflix Canada also revealed the programs coming to its services in September.

